Social Media Reacts to NC State's Week 3 Win
NC State starts off the season 3-0 with a 34-24 win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. It's the first conference game for the Wolfpack, as well as the first road game for the team in the 2025 season. NC State faced another rocky start, but managed to come back.
Dave Doeren improves his record against Wake Forest to 7-6 in his time as the Wolfpack's head coach. It was the 119th meeting between the two schools, and NC State improves to 3-0, while Wake Forest falls to 2-1.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey had another efficient night passing the ball, going 23-for-32, 201 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest factor? Another turnover-free night for the young quarterback.
Every quarterback needs his offensive weapon to lean on when things get rough. For Bailey, it's been redshirt sophomore Hollywood Smothers and for the first time this season, senior tight end Justin Joly. Smothers ran for 163 yards, a career high, and Joly caught two touchdown passes, a career high as well.
It was another bumpy road for NC State, facing another deficit at halftime, 24-17, but the team rallied at halftime just like last week against Virginia and did so again in Winston-Salem.
Social Media Reacts
CJ Bailey performance
Bailey set a career high in touchdown passes with three against Wake Forest. The young signal caller maneuvered the pocket like a pro, remained calm, and led the offense with poise in his third start of his sophomore campaign.
With a third strong performance under his belt, Wolfpack fans are buying into the hype of Bailey.
Hollywood Smothers runs for over 100-yards again
It feels like we may say this every week, but the way Smothers is running the rock it wouldn't be surprising. The shifty back was a problem for the Demon Deacons defense for the night averaging 6.7 yards a carry.
Wolfpack scary start
NC State faced a 14-0 deficit in a matter of minutes thanks to Wake Forest redshrit freshman receiver Chris Barnes. He returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and on the first Wake Forest drive caught a 70-yard pass to set up the Demon Deacons in scoring position.
The Wolfpack were quickly on upset alert.
It's been three straight weeks of NC State showcasing it's ability to respond to adversity. The team is battle-tested and has relied on it's leaders when challenges arise. Bailey, Smothers and graduate linebacker Caden Fordham have shown outstanding leadership in the early 2025 season.
Their next opportunity to showcase that leadership will be on the road against Duke on Sept. 20.
