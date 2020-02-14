AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Opens Baseball Season With High Hopes

Brett Friedlander

The calendar might say that Friday is Valentine’s Day. But to NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent, it feels more like a different holiday as his Wolfpack prepares for the opening game of a new season.

“We’ve all been through Christmas as a kid,” Avent said. “You thought it would never get here, but as a parent you wish it was way down the road a little bit.

“We’ve all been shopping on December 24. These guys have been ready to open for a week and I just want to keep practicing. But I’m excited about the games, too. The games are fun for everybody whether you’re a player or a coach. The games are what you live for.”

Ready or not, the games will begin at 3 p.m. this afternoon when the Wolfpack plays the first of a three-game weekend series against James Madison.

State is ranked among the nation’s top 25 in all the preseason polls and returns one of the nation’s best players in junior catcher Patrick Bailey, along with last year’s breakout star Tyler McDonough.

But it also has some holes to fill in a lineup that averaged better than seven runs per game and ranked 23rd nationally in scoring a year ago.

By far the biggest of them are those left by the departure of shortstop Will Wilson and first baseman Evan Edwards. 

Between them, the team's two leading hitters last year accounted for 30 home runs and 117 RBI while both hitting better than .330. Not only was Wilson valuable at the plate, but he was also the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year before being selected with the 15th overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft.

The job of replacing him will go to prized freshman Jose Torres, who passed up an opportunity to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school with the Wolfpack. Edwards' spot at first will be filled by Austin Murr Jr., who hit a healthy .403 with six homers, 12 doubles and 54 RBI last season at Des Moines Area Junior College in Iowa.

Though both are still unproven at this level -- as well, to some degree, as sophomores Luca Tresh in the outfield and Vojtech Menski at third -- Bailey is confident that State will once again field a formidable lineup.

"We've got so many freshmen and JUCOs coming in and, shoot, the returning guys ... everybody's gotten so much better," Bailey said. "It will be a lot of fun to see this year.

"Lineup-wise, I thing we should be pretty consistent one through nine. I think we've got a lot of depth. We've got so many pitchers that can throw, so many position players that can play different positions. There's just a lot of versatility."

The most verstile of State's players is McDonough.

The freshman All-America, who led ACC rookies with 80 hits while batting .320 with five homers and 47 RBI in 2019, played infield and catcher in high school before being switched to center field for his first college season.

This year, the plan is for him to switch to second base while still being available to play center when called upon.

"I'll play wherever the team needs me," he said. "I'm comfortable wherever. Right now I'm at second, but I might be bouncing back and forth. I just want to help the team out."

FullSizeRender

McDonough helped State get off to a flying start last season, an opening stretch that saw the team win its first 19 games and 27 of its first 29 before leveling off and finishing at 42-19 (18-12 in the ACC).

As important as his and the rest of the Wolfpack's bats will be in fashioning another successful season, the strength of this year's team figures to be its deep, veteran pitching staff.

Although there doesn't appear to be a defined ace in the mold of a Carlos Rodon or Brian Brown, there is an abundance of available arms -- led by junior starters Nick Swinney and Reid Johnson, along with junior closer Kent Klyman.

Illustrating the depth and talent of the staff is the fact that two freshmen -- Matt Willadsen and Chris Villaman -- will draw two of the first three starting assignments behind Swinney in this weekend's opening series.

"Pitching is always your concern and that's where you start," Avent said. "The game hasn't changed in 100 years. You've got to play good defense, you've got to be opportunistic when you get a chance to score runs. But I like the makeup of this team. 

"Obviously your biggest concern is that you lost two big weapons last year in Evan Edwards and Will Wilson. You don't trade two players like those and expect to not have some concerns."

Concerns or not, Bailey and his teammates are as anxious as children on Christmas morning to get the season underway.

"It's awesome, man," Bailey said. "Just the last 6-7 months of us working and putting the effort in, this is what it comes down to. I can't wait to get started."

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fedd-Jackson Latest to Enter Transfer Portal

The junior offensive guard has stared 23 games in his three seasons with the Wolfpack and is the ninth player to leave the program since the end of last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack wrestlers beat their third straight ranked opponent with a thrilling victory against No. 7 Virginia Tech ...

Brett Friedlander

GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: Baseball vs JMU

Live updates and analysis from today's season opening baseball game between NC State and James Madison at Doak Field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Control of the ACC Not in the Cards For Wolfpack Women

Fourth-ranked State falls back into a first-place tie in the ACC after a 66-59 loss to No. 9 Louisville at a packed Reynolds Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State women vs. Louisville

Live updates and analysis from tonight's top-10 showdown between the fourth-ranked Wolfpack and the No. 9 Cardinals at Reynolds Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack's NCAA Tourney Hopes on the Rise

Tuesday's win at Syracuse, along some help from other teams, has NC State trending in the right direction. But there's still work to be done. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College baseball season begins tomorrow and North Carolina is loaded with teams that have a legitimate shot at getting to Omaha in June, several that are on the Wolfpack's schedule. Here's the…

Brett Friedlander

New OC Beck Makes List of Top Recruiters

CBS Sports ranks Tim Beck among the nation's best college football assistant coaches in attracting top talent to their schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

World Series Champ Helps Steer Star Freshman to Wolfpack

Shortstop Jose Torres hopes to follow a similar path to the one former State star Trea Turner took by choosing college over a professional contract. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Six Wolfpack Teams Ranked in National Top 10

Four of the six are in their respective top 5s while coach Elliot Avent's baseball team is a consensus top 20 preseason pick as it prepares to begin play Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander