Remainder of 2019-20 Athletic Schedule Officially Canceled

Any hope that spring sports schedules might eventually be resumed ended on Tuesday when the ACC announced that it has canceled all athletic activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

The ruling effectively ends the seasons for NC State's baseball and softball teams, men's and women's tennis teams, golf teams and track teams.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” commissioner John Swofford said in a statement announcing the cancellations. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

The ACC, along with the NCAA and virtually every other major conferences around the country, had previously cancelled a number of more immediate events, including national championship tournaments in basketball and wrestling, while putting other spring sports on hold indefinitely.

Unlike athletes participating in winter sports, whose seasons were almost at the end, the NCAA has indicated it will restore a year of eligibility for all those whose spring seasons have been cut short.

That's small consolation for the Wolfpack's tennis teams, both of which are ranked among the nation's top 10, the baseball team, which is No. 9 in the country after a 14-3 start, and the softball team, which had won eight of its last nine games and had a solid 19-6 overall record.