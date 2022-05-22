ACC Championship Pods are set

The pods for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship are set. Play will begin Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By virtue of winning the respective divisions, Virginia Tech and Louisville are the top two seeds. Single elimination play is scheduled to start on Saturday when the four pod winners square off in the semifinals.

Start times for pod play will be announced late-Sunday morning by the ACC.

2022 ACC Baseball Championship

Pod A

1. Virginia Tech

8. UNC

12. Clemson

Pod B

2. Louisville

7. Georgia Tech

11. Pittsburgh

Pod C

3. Miami

6. Wake Forest

10. NC State

Pod D

4. Notre Dame

5. Virginia

9. Florida State