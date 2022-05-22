ACC Championship Pods are set
The pods for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship are set. Play will begin Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By virtue of winning the respective divisions, Virginia Tech and Louisville are the top two seeds. Single elimination play is scheduled to start on Saturday when the four pod winners square off in the semifinals.
Start times for pod play will be announced late-Sunday morning by the ACC.
2022 ACC Baseball Championship
Pod A
1. Virginia Tech
8. UNC
12. Clemson
Pod B
2. Louisville
7. Georgia Tech
11. Pittsburgh
Pod C
3. Miami
6. Wake Forest
10. NC State
Pod D
4. Notre Dame
5. Virginia
9. Florida State