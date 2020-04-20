AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

What Would You Like to Have Seen on Wolfpack Takeover?

Brett Friedlander

ACC Network did a good job selecting the games and events it will highlight on it's Wolfpack Takeover, a 24-hour marathon of NC State programing starting at midnight Tuesday.

Not only are some of the best moments of the abbreviated 2019-20 academic year included -- including the ACC wrestling tournament, the Wolfpack men's basketball upset of Duke and the women's ACC tournament title win against Florida State -- but there are also some memorable blasts from the past featuring the likes of Russell Wilson, Jim Valvano.and his 1983 Cardiac Pack.

It's hard to disagree with any of the selections, especially since you can only fit so much content into a 24-hour window. Still, it would have been nice for coach Elliott Avent's baseball team to have been included.

Carlos Rodon's mastery of North Carolina in the opening game of the 2013 College World Series in Omaha? Or perhaps one of the ninth inning rallies against Rice in the Super Regional that got the Wolfpack to Omaha that year?

Here are a few other great games that could have made the cut:

◼ State's soggy football victory against Notre Dame during Hurricane Matthew in 2016;

 Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary to beat UNC in 2015;

◼ The westling team's dramatic win against the Tar Heels this February, clinched with a victory by heavyweight Deonte Wilson;

◼ Maggie Hawkins' walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Fordham in 2015 to send the Wolfpack softball team to its first ever NCAA super regional;

◼ And then, you can't go wrong with any one of the Bass Pack's national bass fishing championships.

Are there any we've missed?

If you have a favorite game or event you'd like to have seen included in the Wolfpack Takeover, click the follow button in the top right corner of this page and tell us about it in the "Community" section. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Misses on DT Recruit, Extends More Offers

Three-star defensive tackle recruit Sugick Terion chose Vanderbilt over NC State on Monday, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is still busy offering scholarships to players in the Class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Network Announces 'Wolfpack Takeover' Schedule

The ACC Network will become the NC State Network on Tuesday, with a 24-hour 'Wolfpack Takeover.' Here's the lineup of the memorable games and events scheduled to be aired. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

As the world's attention turns to Michael Jordan thanks to the premier of ESPN's long-awited documentary "The Last Dance," here's a look at how the former UNC star did during his college career against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Chose Wolfpack Over Olympic Qualifier

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig, who is looking forward to playing for Canada in the Oympics now more than ever after getting passed over in the WNBA draft, explains why she chose playing for the Wolfpack instead of her country in an Olympic qualifier last winter

Brett Friedlander

SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, whose NFL mock drafts have been among the most accurate in the business over the past five years, has good news for NC State's Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

Unlike teammates Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, who got to show off their skills for NFL scouts at the league's Combine, NC State's other hopefuls have been hurt by the cancellation of pre-draft activities such as the Wolfpack's annual Pro Day. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that earned All-America status from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig was hoping to be selected during Friday's WNBA draft, but she was passed over in all three rounds. Did the cancellation of the NCAA tournament hurt the NC State star's chances of showcasing her skills to the league's coaches and general managers? Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander