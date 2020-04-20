What Would You Like to Have Seen on Wolfpack Takeover?

ACC Network did a good job selecting the games and events it will highlight on it's Wolfpack Takeover, a 24-hour marathon of NC State programing starting at midnight Tuesday.

Not only are some of the best moments of the abbreviated 2019-20 academic year included -- including the ACC wrestling tournament, the Wolfpack men's basketball upset of Duke and the women's ACC tournament title win against Florida State -- but there are also some memorable blasts from the past featuring the likes of Russell Wilson, Jim Valvano.and his 1983 Cardiac Pack.

It's hard to disagree with any of the selections, especially since you can only fit so much content into a 24-hour window. Still, it would have been nice for coach Elliott Avent's baseball team to have been included.

Carlos Rodon's mastery of North Carolina in the opening game of the 2013 College World Series in Omaha? Or perhaps one of the ninth inning rallies against Rice in the Super Regional that got the Wolfpack to Omaha that year?

Here are a few other great games that could have made the cut:

◼ State's soggy football victory against Notre Dame during Hurricane Matthew in 2016;

◼ Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary to beat UNC in 2015;

◼ The westling team's dramatic win against the Tar Heels this February, clinched with a victory by heavyweight Deonte Wilson;

◼ Maggie Hawkins' walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Fordham in 2015 to send the Wolfpack softball team to its first ever NCAA super regional;

◼ And then, you can't go wrong with any one of the Bass Pack's national bass fishing championships.

Are there any we've missed?

If you have a favorite game or event you'd like to have seen included in the Wolfpack Takeover, click the follow button in the top right corner of this page and tell us about it in the "Community" section.

