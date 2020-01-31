AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Beer To Be Sold At Wolfpack Baseball Games

Brett Friedlander

You'll be able to buy more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack when you take yourself out to the ballgame at NC State this season.

The school announced Friday that beer sales have been added for the Wolfpack's 2020 baseball season at Doak Field.

Procedures and policies related to the sale of beer within public areas of the park are similar to those for football games at Carter-Finley Stadium last Fall.

Coach Elliott Avent's team will open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against James Madison and is scheduled to host 33 games during the regular season. The Wolfpack is led by junior catcher Patrick Bailey, who has been named to multiple preseason All-America teams.

Here are the details regarding beer sales:

  • Beer will be sold at tents adjacent to concession stands on the concourse.
  • The selection will be Coors Light ($8), Blue Moon ($9), Truly ($8), Old Tuffy ($9) and IPA ($9).
  • Beer will be sold in cans and/or plastic bottles only – not on draft. Containers are easier to transport, stock and keep cold, and can be served to fans faster, reducing line wait times.
  • Fans will need to show legal identification proving they are 21 years of age or over each time they purchase a beer. Anyone appearing under the age of 30 will be subject to ID check and will be required to wear a wristband.
  • Per state law, customers will be sold one beer per person per ID per purchase.
  • Everyone serving beer in the stadium will be a certified and properly trained server.
  • Beer will not be sold to anyone appearing to be intoxicated.
  • Beer sales will begin when general stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch and last call is at the end of the seventh inning.
  • No beer container may be brought in or out of the stadium, including empty containers.
Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Coaches Busy on Recruiting Trail

Here's a look at where Dave Doeren and his staff have been this week in their efforts to stock NC State's program with new talent. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Baseball Player Joins State Football Program

Fayetteville's Andrew Jayne played two seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization before returning to the gridiron as a preferred walkon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's seventh-ranked women's basketball team keeps rolling with a big win at Clemson tonight ... …

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Needs 'Good Markell' to Be Its Best

NC State's inconsistency this season can be traced to the performance of its senior point guard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Places Three on ACC All-Academic Football Team

Players must maintain a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative to earn a spot on the team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Get to know new offensive coordinator Tim Beck ... https://gopack.com/sports/football

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Faces Challenging Road Ahead

NC State needs a strong second half of the ACC schedule to get back to the NCAA tournament, but it won't be easy. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Sets Date For Kay Yow Spring Game

This year's annual scrimmage will be an important one because of the turnover in the Wolfpack's coaching staff. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts' New, New Year's Resolution

NC State coach: 'If I can figure a way to get all of our guys healthy, it would make me happy.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State Players on XFL Rosters

The inaugral season of the new professional football league is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8. Read more

Brett Friedlander