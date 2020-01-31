Beer To Be Sold At Wolfpack Baseball Games
Brett Friedlander
You'll be able to buy more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack when you take yourself out to the ballgame at NC State this season.
The school announced Friday that beer sales have been added for the Wolfpack's 2020 baseball season at Doak Field.
Procedures and policies related to the sale of beer within public areas of the park are similar to those for football games at Carter-Finley Stadium last Fall.
Coach Elliott Avent's team will open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against James Madison and is scheduled to host 33 games during the regular season. The Wolfpack is led by junior catcher Patrick Bailey, who has been named to multiple preseason All-America teams.
Here are the details regarding beer sales:
- Beer will be sold at tents adjacent to concession stands on the concourse.
- The selection will be Coors Light ($8), Blue Moon ($9), Truly ($8), Old Tuffy ($9) and IPA ($9).
- Beer will be sold in cans and/or plastic bottles only – not on draft. Containers are easier to transport, stock and keep cold, and can be served to fans faster, reducing line wait times.
- Fans will need to show legal identification proving they are 21 years of age or over each time they purchase a beer. Anyone appearing under the age of 30 will be subject to ID check and will be required to wear a wristband.
- Per state law, customers will be sold one beer per person per ID per purchase.
- Everyone serving beer in the stadium will be a certified and properly trained server.
- Beer will not be sold to anyone appearing to be intoxicated.
- Beer sales will begin when general stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch and last call is at the end of the seventh inning.
- No beer container may be brought in or out of the stadium, including empty containers.