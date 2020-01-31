Beer To Be Sold At Wolfpack Baseball Games

You'll be able to buy more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack when you take yourself out to the ballgame at NC State this season.

The school announced Friday that beer sales have been added for the Wolfpack's 2020 baseball season at Doak Field.

Procedures and policies related to the sale of beer within public areas of the park are similar to those for football games at Carter-Finley Stadium last Fall.

Coach Elliott Avent's team will open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against James Madison and is scheduled to host 33 games during the regular season. The Wolfpack is led by junior catcher Patrick Bailey, who has been named to multiple preseason All-America teams.

Here are the details regarding beer sales: