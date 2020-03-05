AllWolfpack
Big First Inning Propels Wolfpack Past Coastal Carolina

NC State athletic communications

The seventh-ranked NC State baseball team didn't exactly avenge its NCAA regional championship game loss to Coastal Carolina in 2016 at Doak Field.

But it sure looked as though the Wolfpack was taking out some pent-up frustration on the Chantacleers on Wednesday.

Coach Elliott Avent's team used a monster 10-run first inning to power past Coastal 24-7 in a game shortened to seven innings by agreement of both teams. The win improved State's undefeated start to 12-0 while the Chantacleers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  Highlighted by a two-run homer by Devonte Brown and Patrick Bailey’s third grand slam in 11 days, the Wolfpack plated 10 runs on four hits in the first inning.

 The Wolfpack scored five more runs in the second to take a commanding 15-0 lead. Vojtech Mensik and J.T. Jarrett drove in a run apiece with clutch hits to the outfield, and Austin Murr went yard with a pair of runners on to score the other three.

 With four more runs by its offense in the third, the Pack had its biggest lead of the game with a 19-0 advantage. Back-to-back doubles by Brown and Luca Tresh scored the first run, then Jarrett’s one-out double, his second of the day, down the left field line pushed Tresh across home plate.

 A Jose Torres sac fly followed by DeAngelo Giles’ first career hit, a single to left field, plated the other two runs of the frame.

 Tanner Garrison’s three-run homer in the fourth put Coastal on the board, but the Pack answered with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.

 With Tresh on base after his second double of the day, Mensik, Jarrett and Torres strung together three consecutive RBI hits to regain the Pack’s 19-run lead.

 Kyle Westfall’s two-run homer to start the side, along with Jared Johnson’s RBI single to left field and a 5-4-3 double play scored four more runs for the Chanticleers in the fifth.

  NC State responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Tresh’s groundout to third to score Brad Debo. Debo reached on a one-out single up the middle, and Lawson McArthur’s double down the right field line moved him to third. Noah Soles followed up with an RBI double to center field to score McArthur.

QUICK HITS

 The 21 hits and 24 runs were the most for the Pack this season. The 24 runs are the most since the team’s 21-2 win over Elon on March 26, 2019.

 Wednesday’s game marked the sixth time this year the team has hit multiple home runs in a game, as Bailey and Brown lead the team with five.

 Jarrett and Tresh both had four hits in the game, as it tied Jarrett’s single-game high and was a career-high for Tresh. Jarrett’s three doubles were also a career best.

 Brown, Mensik and Torres all turned in two hits apiece, as Brown leads the team with six multi-hit and multi-RBI outings this season.

 Bailey and Murr drove in a team-best four runs apiece in the game.

 Bailey, Brown, McDonough and Murr all extended their reached base streaks to 12, while Brown extended his hit streak to 12.

 Austin Pace collected his first collegiate win on the mound after throwing three hitless innings to start the game. He fanned a career-best five batters and did not allow a walk.

UP NEXT

Friday, March 6 • 4 PM • at Virginia

Saturday, March 7 • 1 PM • at Virginia

Sunday, March 8 • 3 PM • at Virginia

