Wolfpack Sweeps Baseball Doubleheader

No. 12 NC State baseball (6-0) remains unbeaten in the 2020 season after a doubleheader sweep over Tennessee Tech (3-2) on Saturday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park. The Wolfpack earned 8-2 and 10-3 wins to clinch the series with the Golden Eagles.

With the series win, the Pack has now won its last 17 nonconference series, dating back to 2012.

HOW IT HAPPENED (GAME ONE)

-The first game started as a back-and-forth contest, with the teams trading runs through the first three innings. Tech struck in the first inning with Gavin Johns’ RBI single to left field, scoring Paul Steffensen after he reached on a one-out walk and got into scoring position on a wild pitch.

-Patrick Bailey knotted the score in the bottom frame with a two-out homer down the left field line, his first long ball of the season.

-The Pack took the narrow lead in the second when J.T. Jarrett’s RBI groundout to the shortstop brought Jonny Butler across. Butler drew a leadoff walk, then stole second and third to start the threat.

-Brett Roberts tied things up again in the third with his leadoff homer to left center.

-In the fourth, NC State scored three runs by way of home runs from Devonte Brown and Vojtech Mensik.

-The Pack scored a run apiece in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to extend its lead. Brown drove in his second RBI of the game with a sac fly to center field in the fifth, as McDonough led off the side with a single to left center and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt.

-Bailey tallied his second hit of the game in the seventh, a single to the shortstop with runners at second and third and no outs, to score Austin Murr. Murr started the frame with a walk and advanced to third on McDonough’s long single to right field.

-Mensik went yard for the second time in the game with a leadoff homer to left field in the eighth inning.

HOW IT HAPPENED (GAME TWO)

-Tennessee Tech struck first again in the second game with a homer to left field by Roberts, but Murr quickly leveled the score in the bottom of the first after leading off with a double to left field and eventually scoring on Bailey’s sac fly to right field.

-The Pack scored five runs on as many hits in the third, highlighted by Bailey’s grand slam on one out. An RBI double from Butler tacked on the fifth run of the side.

-Jason Hinchman cut Tech’s deficit in the fourth, but the Pack answered in the bottom half with a pair of runs from Jarrett and McDonough. Jarrett belted a one-out home run to left center for the first one, and McDonough brought the other run across on RBI groundout following Torres and Murr’s single and double to get into scoring position.

-Tennessee Tech tried to chip away at its deficit again in the fifth with Hinchman’s double down the left field line, scoring Roberts after he reached on a one-out outfield single.

-In the sixth, Brad Debo led off the frame with a double down the left field line, moved to third on Jarrett’s groundout to second, and scored on Murr’s double to left center. It was Murr’s third double of the game.

-The Pack tacked on one more run in the eighth, as Jarrett drove Mensik in with an infield single after he reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on a balk.

QUICK HITS

-The team hit a combined six home runs in the game, led by multi-homer outings from Bailey and Mensik.

-Bailey is the first player since Mensik on March 2, 2019 vs. Minnesota to hit a grand slam.

-Bailey, Brown, McDonough and Murr all extended their reached base streaks to six, while Brown extended his hit streak to six.

-McDonough additionally owns a five-game hit streak, and tallied his team-leading third multi-hit game of the season after a 2-for-4 performance in game one.

-Mensik led the Wolfpack offense in the first game with a 3-for-4 outing, while Murr went 3-for-4 in the second game with a team-leading three doubles.

-On the mound, Nick Swiney picked up his second win of the season in game one, going six complete innings and matching his career high in strikeouts with 11. He previously hit the mark on Feb. 14 vs. James Madison.

-Baker Nelson was credited with a save in the first game after pitching three hitless innings.

-Sam Highfill earned the second win his career in game two, throwing 4.2 innings in relief and allowing just one run to score. He fanned a career-best eight batters.

-The Wolfpack pitching staff did not allow a walk in the second game, marking the second time this season the team has done so. The staff also didn’t yield a walk on Tuesday vs. Longwood.

-In game two, the pitching staff combined for a season-high 15 strikeouts, which is the fourth time this season the squad had recorded double-digit strikeouts in the category.