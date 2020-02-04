AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Baseball Television Schedule Announced

Brett Friedlander

Ten games involving the NC State baseball team will be available on live television this season, with all but two being carried by the new ACC Network.

The scheduled of televised games is as follows:

March 4 vs. Coastal Carolina @ 3 PM (ACC Network)

March 8 @ Virginia @ 3 PM (ACC Network)

April 1 vs. Wofford @ 4 PM (ACC Network)

April 12 @ Georgia Tech @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

April 19 vs. North Carolina @ 2 PM (ESPNU)

April 25 @ Clemson @ 1 PM (RSN)

April 29 vs. Campbell @ 6 PM (ACC Network)

May 8 @ Louisville @ 6 PM (ACC Network)

May 9 @ Louisville @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

May 10 @ Louisville @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

All 33 of the Wolfpack's home games in 2020  will be either televised or streamed online of State's road games at Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia not on a linear network will also be available online via ACC Network Extra.

Coach Elliott Avent's nationally ranked Wolfpack, which opens the season on Friday, Feb. 14 against James Madison, is looking to return to the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in the past 15 seasons. 

The team returns a solid nucleus of players, led by preseason All-American Patrick Bailey, and has added a number of newcomers who will be counted on to contribute right away and fill several key holes in the lineup.

Keatts: Earlier Win No Advantage in Rematch With Miami

The Wolfpack beat the Hurricanes 80-63 in Raleigh on Jan. 15, but circumstances have changed in the month since that game was played. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lykes, McGusty 'Questionable' For State Rematch

Miami could be without two of its key players against the Wolfpack on Wednesday in Coral Gables. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

Duke and Mississippi State, both of which are on NC State's schedule next season, picked up major additions on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

The All-American showcase game will be played on April 24 in Wilmington, Del. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Seventh-ranked Wolfpack women showed some grit today in rallying to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium ... …

Brett Friedlander

State Alumni Inactive For 49ers in Super Bowl

DB Dontae Johnson was designated as inactive while DE Kentavius Street is on injured reserve and unable to play in Sunday's championship game

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offensive Slump More Than Just Missed Shots

After scoring 70 or more points in 14 of its first 15 games, State has been held to fewer than 60 five times in the last seven. Read more

Brett Friedlander