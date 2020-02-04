Wolfpack Baseball Television Schedule Announced

Ten games involving the NC State baseball team will be available on live television this season, with all but two being carried by the new ACC Network.

The scheduled of televised games is as follows:

March 4 vs. Coastal Carolina @ 3 PM (ACC Network)

March 8 @ Virginia @ 3 PM (ACC Network)

April 1 vs. Wofford @ 4 PM (ACC Network)

April 12 @ Georgia Tech @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

April 19 vs. North Carolina @ 2 PM (ESPNU)

April 25 @ Clemson @ 1 PM (RSN)

April 29 vs. Campbell @ 6 PM (ACC Network)

May 8 @ Louisville @ 6 PM (ACC Network)

May 9 @ Louisville @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

May 10 @ Louisville @ 12 PM (ACC Network)

All 33 of the Wolfpack's home games in 2020 will be either televised or streamed online of State's road games at Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia not on a linear network will also be available online via ACC Network Extra.

Coach Elliott Avent's nationally ranked Wolfpack, which opens the season on Friday, Feb. 14 against James Madison, is looking to return to the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in the past 15 seasons.

The team returns a solid nucleus of players, led by preseason All-American Patrick Bailey, and has added a number of newcomers who will be counted on to contribute right away and fill several key holes in the lineup.