Baseball Continues Hot Start with 15-1 win

The 12th-ranked NC State baseball improved to 7-0 in its 2020 campaign on Sunday afternoon with a 15-1 win over Tennessee Tech (3-3). The victory secured a series sweep, marking the program's seventh consecutive sweep over a nonconference opponent and 17th-straight series win against a nonconference foe.

HOW IT HAPPENED

◼ The Wolfpack got off to a hot start by scoring a combined 11 runs in the first three innings. Patrick Bailey put the first run on the board in the first inning when he drew a two-out walk and Devonte Brown brought him home with a double off the left field wall.

◼ In the second, NC State used two hits and an error to tack on three more runs to make the score 4-0. With the bases loaded and no outs in the frame, Austin Murr knocked in the first run with an infield single, then a wild pitch and sac fly by Tyler McDonough to left field brought two more across.

◼ A monster third inning with seven runs on six hits extended the Pack's lead to 11-0, highlighted by Brown's three-run blast to left field. Noah Soles and Jose Torres additionally tallied RBI doubles, while Murr and McDonough drove in runs by triple and single, respectively.

◼ Tennessee Tech avoided the shutout with Elijah Brooks' single to left field, scoring Paul Steffensen after he reached on a double down the left field line and moved to third on a wild pitch.

◼ NC State plated four more runs in the sixth. Terrell Tatum brought the first run across thanks to his sac fly to left center with runners at the corners. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch brought the next run across, then Vojtek Mensik's groundout to the pitcher's mound and Sam Highfill's base hit to left field with a pair of runners on base scored the other two.

-For the fifth time this season, the Pack tallied double-digit hits with 13 in the contest.

-The team's 15 runs are the most scored in a single game since April 6, 2019 at Boston College.

-In his first collegiate start, Soles led the team with a 3-for-4 outing while scoring three runs of his own.

QUICK HITS

Bailey, Brown, McDonough and Murr all extended their reached base streak to seven. With his 2 for 3 performance at the plate, Brown now also owns a seven-game hit streak. McDonough also turned in a 2-for-3 outing to extend his hit streak to six. ...

Brown and McDonough now lead the squad with four multi-hit games, while Brown has tallied four multi-RBI games after driving in four runs on Sunday. ...

On the mound, Chris Villaman picked up his first collegiate win after throwing four hitless innings and striking out a career-best five batters. ...

Dalton Feeney, Evan Justice, Canaan Silver, Austin Pace and Kent Klyman threw an inning apiece to finish out the game on the mound, and did not allow a walk.

UP NEXT

Tuesday vs. UNCW, 4 PM