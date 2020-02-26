AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Completes Homestand With Another Big Win

NC State athletic communications

NC State's eighth-ranked baseball team piled up a season-high 15 hits and scored double-digit runs for the fourth time this season en route to collecting an 11-0 win over UNCW (6-3) on Tuesday evening at Doak Field at Dail Park.

The Wolfpack (8-0) remains unbeaten in the 2020 season with its second shutout victory.

Here's how it happened:

-Devonte Brown gave the Wolfpack the early advantage in the first inning with his fourth homer of the year, a three-run shot over the left field wall. Tyler McDonough got the inning started with a one-out single to left center, and Patrick Bailey followed up with a double to right center prior to Brown’s at bat.

-McDonough tallied his second hit of the game in the fourth inning to drive in a run. His line drive through the left side brought Jose Torres home after he drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.

-The Wolfpack put up three runs on as many hits in the fifth inning. Lawson McArthur knocked in Terrell Tatum with a one-out single through the right side, and in just his second at bat of the season, Luca Tresh launched a two-run homer to center field.

-Jonny Butler made the score 9-0 in the sixth with his two-run double down the right field line. Bailey laced his second double of the game to center field on one out, then Brown walked to put two on for Butler.

-NC State tacked on a run apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to seal the shutout victory. McDonough roped a two-out double to left center to score Tresh from first after he tallied his second hit of the day to lead off the frame. In the eighth, pinch hitter David Vazquez had a clutch single to right center to score Marek Chlup, who reached on a one-out double off the left field wall.

QUICK HITS

-Tuesday marked the third time this season the Wolfpack has hit multiple homers in a single game.

-Bailey, Brown, McDonough and Murr all extended their reached base streaks to eight, while Brown also owns an eight-game hit streak.

-With a team-leading 3 for 4 outing at the plate, McDonough extended his hit streak to seven.

-McDonough paces the squad with five multi-hit games this season, and Brown turned in his fifth multi-RBI game of the year.

-Alongside McDonough, Bailey, Tatum and Tresh all had two hits apiece for multi-hit performances.

-Five pitchers contributed to the shutout win. Starter David Harrison went 4.2 innings and tallied six strikeouts, one shy of his career high, while reliever Matt Willadsen (1-0) threw 1.2 hitless innings to earn the win.

-The staff struck out a combined 11 batters, marking the fifth time the team has fanned double-digit batters in a single game.

UP NEXT

CambriaCollegeClassic (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Friday, Feb. 28 • vs. Iowa • 12 PM ET

Saturday, Feb. 29 • vs. Purdue • 12 PM ET

Sunday, March 1 • vs. Minnesota • 7 PM ET

