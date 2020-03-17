AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack to Honor Chris Combs' Number 26

NC State athletic communications

 NC State baseball will honor former Wolfpack player Chris Combs’ number for his outstanding career and tireless pursuit of a cure for ALS.

The ceremony was to be held April 17, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date is now to be determined. Details will be announced once they are finalized.

Combs’ number, 26, is the first to be honored by the program, while former head coach Sam Esposito’s number, 4, is the only one to be retired.

Combs was a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. He was selected in the 14 round of the 1996 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, but chose to come back for his senior season. That year he was a Second Team All-ACC selection and drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and played professionally for several years.

He currently ranks fifth in career home runs (42) and 10 in career runs batted in (159) at NC State.

In his final season with the Wolfpack (1997), which was head coach Elliott Avent’s first season at the helm of the program, Combs helped lead the squad to 13 ACC wins in a row, which remains the longest win streak in program history against conference opponents. The Pack also had a 14-game win streak, which at the time was the second-longest in program history.

“As great of a player as Chris Combs was, his contribution to NC State baseball goes well beyond statistics and accolades, and far beyond wins and losses,” said Avent. “He represents the best in human spirit, the best of what it means to wear an NC State baseball jersey, and it’s only fitting his number should be honored for everyone who steps into our ballpark to see.”

Following his professional baseball career, Combs worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years (2005-18). Last year, a scholarship endowment of $400,000 was made in his name to the Wolfpack Club.

In 2016, Combs was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and since then, he and his family have set out to find a cure. Combs and his wife, Gena, formed Team Chris Combs to raise awareness about ALS, and along the way, have raised more than $4,000,000 for targeted research.

Combs has made an impact on the Wolfpack community in many ways, and NC State has been at the forefront of almost every aspect in his life.

“From the time I was a small child, my life has revolved around NC State Athletics. From being a batboy to working at the Wolfpack Club, I have loved everything associated with this great university. One of the highlights of my life was my time as a student-athlete wearing the Wolfpack red and white,” said Combs. “NC State has always been home. I am truly humbled at the kind gesture of honoring my number, and am grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts to strike out ALS.”

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Flashback: In the Beginning ...

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we go all the way back in time to the first NCAA tournament game ever played by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Patriots Franchise Former State Star Thuney

Offensive guard Joe Thuney was projected to be one of the most sought-after offensive linemen on the NFL free agent market, but that won't happen now that the New England Patriots have put the franchise tag on the former NC State star. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gwiazdowski Moves Closer to Olympic Selection

Former NC State wrestler Nick Gwiazdowski, a two time national champion for the Wolfpack, won gold at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifier in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday, ensuring the U.S. would have a representative at his weight in this summer's Tokyo Games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Selection Sunday Shocker

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournaments having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time to a Selection Sunday in which the NC State basketball team took the decision out of the committee's hands by winning its way into the NCAA field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig: Wolfpack Women Upset, But Understanding of NCAA Cancellation

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig discusses the range of emotions she and her Wolfpack teammates have experienced over the past week between the high of winning the ACC women's tournament championship and the low of the NCAA tournament's cancellation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: State Beats Maryland in ACC's Greatest Game

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournament having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time at what is generally considered the greatest game in ACC history -- NC State's 103-100 overtime victory against Maryland in the 1974 tournament final. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How to Get Refunds for Tickets to Canceled ACC, NCAA Tourney Games

If you bought tickets to this year’s cancelled ACC men’s basketball tournament, you will be refunded for all games that weren’t played. Here's how to get your money back. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Declare Victory, Raise a Banner. Why Not?

As one of the teams still playing when the ACC men's basketball tournament was halted, NC State can technically claim a one-eighth share of the championship. So why not celebrate it? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star is one of five candidates in consideration for award honoring the best center in women's college basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

The long-time aide to coach Kevin Keatts returns to the Seahawks, who he helped to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2016-17. Read more

Brett Friedlander