Devonte Brown Named National Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

Devonte Brown apparently didn't do enough over the past four games to earn a weekly honor from the ACC.

It was, however, enough for Collegiate Baseball to name NC State junior its National Player of the Week. The publication announced Brown's selection on Monday, the first weekly award of his career.

After a fast start on the season's opening weekend against James Madison, Brown continued to swing a hot back into this week's action, helping the Wolfpack beat Longwood in a midweek game and a sweep of Tennessee Tech on the weekend.

Batting in the cleanup spot in the order, Brown has rewarded coach Elliott Avent's faith in him by anchoring his team's offense through the early going. 

He finished the past week with a .357 batting average with five hits, including a double and three homers. He also drove in eight runs while compiling a 1.071 slugging percentage.

The Newnan, Ga. native has picked up at least one hit in all seven games thus far and has four multi-hit and multi-RBI performances.

Brown leads State a .462 average, 12 hits and 13 RBIs this season heading into Tuesday's home game against UNC Wilmington.

Florida State outfielder Elijah Cabell and Georgia Tech outfielder Baron Radcliff were selected as ACC Co-Players of the Week.

