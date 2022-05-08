Skip to main content
Dunand's debut is a blast

Former NC State infielder Joe Dunand homers in his first Major League at-bat as Miami romps in San Diego.

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Dunand will always be known as Alex Rodriguez's nephew. His cool demeanor and defensive versatility are what helps him excel in baseball in his own right.

Dunand, who was on Miami's taxi squad since Tuesday, received the call up to the Marlins on Saturday and made the lineup in San Diego. His presence immediately paid dividends for Miami as the NC State alum homered in his first Major League at-bat off of Padres lefty Sean Manaea.

Dunand ultimately finished 2-for-4 at the plate in his debut. He also doubled in his second at-bat. 

Do not be surprised if Dunand sticks around. His ability to play three different infield positions, coupled with the addition of the designated hitter in the National League, means his provides great value to the Marlins -- an organization that has invested heavily in the former second-round pick. 

