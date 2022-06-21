Skip to main content
From nil to NIL

From nil to NIL

The NIL collective at NC State is starting from the ground, but a solid structure must have a sturdy foundation.

The NIL collective at NC State is starting from the ground, but a solid structure must have a sturdy foundation.

Each structure must begin with a solid foundation. 

NC State is in the NIL game with its new collective, Pack of Wolves. It remains to be seen what impact it will have but the concept has one bright spot, which is the potential to unite NC State fans, alumni, and its current athletes. 

The Wolfpack works best when it works together. That is one of the better aspects of the new collective. It has the potential to unite. As time goes by, NC State and Pack of Wolves will have to be willing to grow and evolve, but the structure is underway.

Here is the link for those who would like to learn more: Pack of Wolves

IMG_0166
14
Gallery
14 Images

IMG_0151
Sports

From nil to NIL

By All-Wolfpack Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18408020
Sports

Pack9 in the Pros: Rodón and Turner continue to excel

By Rob McLamb22 hours ago
doak field
Sports

Trice excited to join Pack

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 18, 2022
Cisse 3
Football

Cisse: "I'm ready to go."

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18408223
Football

Obasuyi discusses his commitment to Pack

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 15, 2022
USATSI_16971704
Football

NC State promotes Leary for Heisman

By Rob McLambJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18526236
Sports

Pack pros: Rodón leads Giants to sweep

By Rob McLambJun 13, 2022
3O9A4441
Sports

Tuohy wins national title

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJun 12, 2022
USATSI_12238220
Basketball

Wolfpack looks to Justus

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 9, 2022