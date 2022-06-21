From nil to NIL

Each structure must begin with a solid foundation.

NC State is in the NIL game with its new collective, Pack of Wolves. It remains to be seen what impact it will have but the concept has one bright spot, which is the potential to unite NC State fans, alumni, and its current athletes.

The Wolfpack works best when it works together. That is one of the better aspects of the new collective. It has the potential to unite. As time goes by, NC State and Pack of Wolves will have to be willing to grow and evolve, but the structure is underway.

Here is the link for those who would like to learn more: Pack of Wolves