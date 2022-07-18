Skip to main content
Hood selected by Seattle

The Seattle Mariners have selected NC State's Josh Hood in the sixth round (No. 186 overall) of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

After three seasons with Pennsylvania in the Ivy League, the shortstop transferred to the Wolfpack before the 2022 campaign. Hood batted.268 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in 2022. 

On June 27th, he was named to the ACC's All-Academic Team. Hood was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round of last season's MLB Draft but elected to stay in school. 

The Wolfpack has seen five shortstops selected in the MLB Draft over the past nine seasons, including two in the first round and all within the first six rounds, beginning with Trea Turner in 2014. Turner is scheduled to start in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

