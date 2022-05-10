Joseph tabbed for U20 US National Team Camp

RALEIGH - NC State women’s soccer’s Jameese Joseph has been selected for the U20 United States National Team camp in Chula Vista, Calif., which will run May 11-19. Joseph is the fifth NC State player, coming from four different countries, selected to a National Team roster in just the 2021-22 year.

After the U20 United States team qualified last month for the 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup this August in Costa Rica, the team will hold this camp and a subsequent trip to France for World Cup preparation.

"Full credit to Jameese for putting in the work the last few years to get this point," said head coach Tim Santoro. "She's been worthy of this for a while and I'm excited she'll get to finally experience this atmosphere, like a bunch of her NC State teammates have recently. Players from anywhere in the country and world come to NC State, continue to develop and achieve their dreams."

Joseph, an All-ACC and United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection in 2021, started in all 20 matches and led the team with nine goals and 20 points. She was responsible for the game-winning goals over No. 4 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina to help the team defeat both teams in the same season for the first time in program history.

NC State is one of four teams in the ACC and one of eight in the country in the last five fall seasons to make at least the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament every year, and advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in at least three of those seasons.

The Wolfpack is set to open its 2022 season with a home exhibition vs. Ohio State on August 8.