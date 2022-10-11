Skip to main content
NC State Alums Complete Successful MLB Season

Three NC State alums have completed their MLB regular seasons, with two reaching the playoffs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Andrew Knizner

The former Wolfpack catcher got off to a wretched start to the 2022 for St. Louis, but eventually Knizner finished with career-highs in home runs, Runs batted in, at-bats, and games played while serves as Yadier Molina's backup. The Cardinals won the 2022 National League Central title but were eliminated from postseason play by the Philadelphia Phillies. 

USATSI_19129128

Carlos Rodón: 14-8, 2.88 ERA, 31 games (31 starts), 178 innings pitched, 237 strikeouts

Rodón easily reached the innings pitched incentive in the 2-year, 44 million dollar free agent deal he signed with San Francisco in the offseason. Now the lefty will have leverage if he decides to nullify the final season of his contract and enter free agency. If he does, expect Rodón to be one of the most sought after players during the hot stove league. 

Rodón set career highs in victories, games started, innings pitched, and strikeouts in 2022. 

Trea Turner: .298 average, 21 home runs, 100 runs batted in, 27 stolen bases 

The Los Angeles shortstop will begin his 2022 postseason journey on Tuesday when the Dodgers host the team that originally drafted Turner, the San Diego Padres. 

In the regular season, Turner drove in a career-best 100 runs and just finished short of batting at least .300 for a third consecutive season. 

Trea Turner set a career-high in RBIs during the 2022 regular season with 100. 

USATSI_19159746
