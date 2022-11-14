NC State Falls On Penalty Kicks

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State reached the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament for the sixth straight season in 2022, but the Wolfpack was eliminated in the first round by UCF on penalty kicks (4-2) after the contest finished tied at one goal each after overtime.

NCSU (7-7-6) concludes its campaign while the Knights advance to Los Angeles to face top-seed UCLA on Friday.

The match was scoreless at halftime. Although the Wolfpack was able to make gains up the right side with forward Leyah Hall-Robinson and down the left with All-ACC performer Jameese Joseph, NCSU was often unable to gain entry into the box as crosses typically went astray.

The Wolfpack broke through in the 53rd minute when Annika Wohner was judged to have been fouled in the box. She calmly drilled the ball home from the penalty spot to give NC State a 1-nil advantage.

UCF leveled matters in the 72nd minute as Darya Rajaee converted from the spot after the Wolfpack fouled inside the penalty area. She would return to cause more damage after overtime.

The Knights dictated flow for most of the remainder of regulation, particularly between the 73rd and 80th minutes as NC State goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta was pressed into making some solid saves to keep the score tied.

In penalties, NC State had the upper hand after the first shot from each team as UCF's Ariel Young missed her attempt to start the PK session. The Wolfpack fired home its first two tries, but Mia Vaughan and Echezarreta followed with shots saved by Knights keeper Caroline DeLisle. \

Leading 3-2 on penalties, Rajaee stepped up and made her mark from the spot again, this time sending UCF to the second round of the tournament.

