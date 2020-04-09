AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Swimmers Earn All-America Status

NC State athletic communications

Twenty-seven members of the NC State men's and women's swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Because of the cancellation of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each division. In Division I, all relays Achieving 'A" Standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships, and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet earned All-America status.

The NC State men saw seven swimmers qualify for the NCAA Championship, and the women saw 12 qualify for the NCAA Championship, which tied the women's program record in the category set in 2019. Divers and also qualified for the NCAA Championship on platform.

NC STATE MEN ALL-AMERICANS

• James Brady (3-Meter Diving, Platform Diving)

• Zach Brown (200 Fly)

• Ross Dant (500 Free, 1650 Free)

• Erge Gezmis (200 IM)

• Noah Hensley (100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

• Eric Knowles (500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay)

• Nyls Korstanje (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Rafal Kusto (200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Mark McGlaughlin (400 Medley Relay)

• Luke Sobolewski (200 Medley Relay)

• Coleman Stewart (100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Hunter Tapp (400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

NC STATE WOMEN ALL-AMERICANS

• Kylee Alons (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Katharine Berkoff (100 Back, 200 Back, 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Olivia Calegan (100 Breast)

• Kay Foley (1650 Free)

• Mackenzie Glover (200 Back)

• Sophie Hansson (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

• Danika Huizinga (200 Back)

• Madeline Kline (Platform Diving)

• Heather Maccausland (200 Free Relay)

• Kate Moore (500 Free, 200 Back, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay)

• Emma Muzzy (200 Back, 200 IM, 400 IM)

• Ky-lee Perry (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 • Medley Relay)

• Julia Poole (200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

• Sirena Rowe (200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay)

• Makayla Sargent (1650 Free, 400 IM)



