Forde: How an Altered Academic Calendar Could Impact Winter Sports

In response to the coronavirus pandemic that severely altered the 2019-20 academic year, Notre Dame announced Monday that it will begin its fall 2020 semester on August 10, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

The school will also forgot fall break in October and end the condensed term before Thanksgiving.

It's a change many other schools are likely to copy.

If that happens, SI senior college writer Pat Forde says that it could affect the schedules for winter sports, including men's basketball: