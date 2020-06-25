AllWolfpack
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA continues to send mixed signals when it comes to the return of athletic activity and the coronavirus pandemic.

On one hand, the governing body is already allowing athletes in football, men's basketball and women's basketball back on campus to resume "voluntary' summer workouts. It is also still going forward with teams in all three sports beginning being allowed to begin up to eight hours a week of supervised "weight training, conditioning and skill instruction" despite outbreaks of COVID-19 at multiple schools, including Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Texas.

At the same time, though, coaches will still only be allowed to contact recruits and their families by phone or technology through at least August 31.

That’s because the NCAA on Thursday announced that it is extending the recruiting dead period it imposed back when sports were shut down by the coronavirus crisis back in March. This is the third time the dead period has been extended.

This new dead period stretches to the virtual start of the fall sports season. 

The NCAA Council has also granted a waiver changing the start date for preseason practice in sports other than football. Teams may now count back from the first day games are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first contest as is usually the case.

The waiver allows fall sport athletes who missed out on spring participation extra time to acclimate themseslves before actual competition begins.

Although the extended recruiting dead period is an inconvenience, it hasn't had an adverse affect on any of NC State's coaches in football or basketball.

Despite the lack of in-person contact or campus visits, Dave Doeren, Kevin Keatts and Wes Moore have also picked up multiple commitments from four- and five-star prospects since the dead period went into effect.

