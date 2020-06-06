Wolfpack Athletes Take Stand Against Racial Injustice

A scheduled student-led peaceful demonstration on NC State’s campus protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality against African-Americans was canceled Saturday because organizers did not include some black student organizations in the planning of the event.

That, however, did not stop Wolfpack athletes from taking to the streets to stand together and publicly speak out against racial injustice in America.

Following the planned route past Reynolds Coliseum, through the Free Expression Tunnel and onto Hillsborough St., members of the football, women’s basketball and other teams carried signs in silent solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several of the athletes, including football player Isaiah Moore and basketball player Kayla Jones, posted photos of the impromptu protest on Twitter.

Saturday’s demonstration, organized or not, was the latest display of activism by State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Earlier this week, the group was the driving force behind a powerful social media campaign featuring Wolfpack coaches and players holding up placards bearing the name of a victim of social injustice. Using the hashtag #PackUnited, they encouraged others to stand with them by doing the same.

Among the most poignant expressions of support came from the track & field team.

“In these times we remember that together we can accomplish much more than we can divided,” it said. “Together we remember those that are lost and fight for those that are still with us. Together we stand as a #packunited against racism.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC