Wolfpack Athletes React to George Floyd's Death

Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, Minn.

It's an event that has brought the subject of race relations in America out into the open and sparked a wide range of emotions -- from fear to sadness to outrage -- among people of all walks of life.

That includes NC State athletes, some of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings about the volatile situation.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

Women's soccer star Tziarra King

Wide receivers coach George McDonald

Junior defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams

Junior football player Alim McNeill

Junior linebacker Isaiah Moore

Junior defensive back Tanner Ingle

Former basketball player Torin Dorn

Women's basketball player Kayla Jones

Gymnast Alliah Harrison

