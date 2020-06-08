AllWolfpack
State Names SAAC Executive Committee Members

Brett Friedlander

Four NC State athletes have been chosen to serve as the leadership committee of the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Soccer goalie Leon Krapf was named chairman/president of the organization, which is mandated by the NCAA to offer "input on the rules, regulations and polices that affect student-athletes' lives on NCAA member institution campuses."

Krapf, a redshirt junior business administration major from Gochsheim, Germany, suffered a season-ending injury 54 minutes into the Wolfpack's season opening game against Loyola last season.

As a sophomore in 2018, he recorded the lowest goals against average in school history at 1.15 while playing every minute in all 20 of State's games. He was also named to the ACC All-Academic team.

Football player Isaiah Moore was named vice-chairman.

A junior communications major, the hard-hitting linebacker was one of the few bright spots of an otherwise disappointing 3019 season for the Wolfpack. He finished third on the team with 53 tackles despite missing one game because of injury.

He has already shown his ability as a leader by helping to organize and promote the #PackUnited movement, an effort in which State athletes have come together to stand together and publicly speak out against racial injustice in America.

Junior women's basketball player Jada Rice is the SAAC's marketing and communications chair.

A 6-foot-4 center majoring in political science, Rice was redshirted in 2019-20. She played in 22 games as a freshman two seasons ago while earning ACC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Swimmer Shannon Kearney is the new community service chair.

A junior psychology major who was a three-time high school All-Ameriecan, she competed in five meets for the Wolfpack last season, recording season-best times in the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke at the Liberty Last Chance meet in Lynchburg, Va.

According to the NCAA website, all member conferences and their schools are required to have an SAAC. The group is an advisory board of athletes assembled to provide insight on the student-athlete experience at their school.

