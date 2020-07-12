Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

DeAngelo Giles started the belated Coastal Plain League season with a home run and a single in his first game with his hometown High Point-Thomasville HiToms. But things quickly went sour for the NC State infielder.

He struck out seven straight times over the next two games before an off day and a game out of the lineup helped him clear his head and reboot his timing.

Friday, he made contact again. Saturday, his confidence got another boost when he hit a two-run homer in two official at bats. The blast was part of a five-run seventh inning outburst that helped carry the HiToms to a 12-10 victory.

While Giles was regaining his stroke, his Wolfpack teammate Austin Murr was continuing to refine his in the Northwoods league by extending his hitting streak to nine.

The junior first baseman has hit in every game he's played for the LaCrosse Loggers this summer. He had a single in three trips to the plate Saturday in a 10-2 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Overall, he's hitting a team best .368 (14 for 38) with five doubles, seven walks, eight runs scored and three RBI.

The third State player participating in a summer league, Jose Torres, had a single and an RBI for the Amarillo Sod Squad in a 14-8 Texas Collegiate League win against the Texarkana Twins.

The freshman shortstop, who like Giles is breaking out of a slump, now has three hits in his last two games to raise his season average back up to .222.

