Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet July 4 for the three NC State baseball players taking part in summer college wood bat leagues.

Junior first baseman Austin Murr had the night off in Wisconsin for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League. He watched from the dugout as his team suffered its first loss in four games of the abbreviated season, a 12-7 setback to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

In three games thus far, Murr is hitting .333 (4 for 12) with two runs, two walks, a hit by pitch.

Freshman shortstop Jose Torres also didn't play Saturday, though not because of a coach's decision.

His team, the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League, didn't get to play their game at all. Their entire weekend series against the Frisco RoughRiders was cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the RoughRiders website, a member of the team's front office staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the office was closed and all ballpark personnel were sent home. A thorough cleaning of Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark began immediately, As a precaution, the series with the Sod Squad was called off.

Torres and his teammates will return to action on Tuesday with a three-game series at Tulsa. Like Murr, Torres has four hits in his first 12 summer at bats for a .333 average with two RBI and a run scored.

Closer to home, freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles played third base and batted cleanup for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. A night after hitting his first homer of the summer, he went 0 for 5, striking out in all five plate appearances, in a 10-5 loss to the Martinsville Mustangs.

