Wilson, Bailey Added to Giants' 60-Man Player Pool

The cancellation of this year's minor league baseball season was a disappointing blow to most young prospects looking to advance through the ranks toward a possible Major League career.

Former NC State stars Will Willson and Patrick Bailey, however, are among the lucky few that won't have to take the summer off now that they've been added to the San Francisco Giants' 60-man player pool.

Players must be included on the 60-man list to participate in either an extended spring training or regular season game.

Although being added to the list makes the two recent first round draft picks eligible for competition, the actual benefit for them will be the opportunity to train and practice at the Giants' team facility under the supervision of the team's coaching and player development staff.

Neither player was on the Giants' original list of 51 players, announced on Sunday, but have since been added.

"I found out yesterday," Wilson said Wednesday in a text to SI All Wolfpack while en route to San Francisco. "I'm on the 60-man spring training roster, then going to Sacramento for the 30-man taxi squad."

Wilson, a shortstop, was the first round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. He was traded to the Giants last winter and got three at bats during spring training games before play was halted in March.

Bailey, who signed his first professional contract Wednesday, was the 13th overall pick and the first catcher taken in this year's draft.

The two are joined in a team's 60-man player pool by fellow Wolfpack alumni Trea Turner, Carlos Rodon and Andrew Knizner.

Turner is the Nats' starting shortstop and leadoff man who played a major role in his team's run to its first World Series title last season. He hit .298 with 19 homers and 35 stolen bases in 2019.

Left-handed pitcher Rodon was the White Sox Opening Day starter last season, but was shut down after just seven starts. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready when play resumes.

Knizner, meanwhile, is a rookie catcher who got a brief taste of the majors last year. He saw action in 18 games for the Cardinals, collecting 12 hits (including two homers and two doubles) in 53 official at bats.

