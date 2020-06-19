AllWolfpack
Bailey, Swiney Dealing With Baseball Uncertainty

Brett Friedlander

Now that the euphoria of draft night has begun to wear off, at least a little, Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney are anxious to begin their professional baseball careers as members of the San Francisco Giants organization.

But they're going to have to wait. Possibly until next year.

With the 2020 season in serious jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic and an impass between owners and players at the Major League level about a possible return, the two former NC State stars are stuck in a state of limbo as they wait things out.

"For me personally, they're trying to get the MLB season going first. The minors have yet to be figured out," said Swiney, a left-handed pitcher who was a second round pick of the Giants. "So for us, it's just taking every day one step at a time."

Under normal circumstances, Swiney and Bailey -- the 13th overall pick and the first catcher taken in the draft -- would soon be boarding a plane headed for Arizona and the Giants' extended spring training camp.

They will be flying to Phoenix soon. But because of social distancing and baseball's uncertain status, they'll only stay long enough to get a physical and sign their first professional contract. 

"They've said we'll go out to Arizona for a couple of days," Swiney said. "Then we'll be right back at home. There's no telling for how long."

In the meantime, both will do what they can to stay sharp, in shape and busy at a time in which the term safe at home has taken on a much different meaning.

"My fiance and I just got a place out in Holly Springs," Bailey said. "I've been hitting a little bit with (Durham Bulls hitting coach and fellow State alumnus Kyle Wilson), working out to stay in shape and catching a few bullpens here and there. Nothing too crazy."

As for long long he thinks it will be until he can actually play in a game again, he said he has no idea.

"I'm just ready to ge tout there and start playing," he said. "Whenever that may be."

In between his workouts, Swiney is planning to take a trip to Emerald Isle "to decompress a little bit.

"The past week and I'm sure with Patrick, too, there's been a lot of stressful days," he said. "It's fun. I've enjoyed it. I had some family in, but now it's just kind of more or less relaxed, stay in shape and get ready to go out to Arizona."

In addition to throwing and lifting, Swiney has another skill he might want to brush up since the Giants play in the National League, which at least for now, doesn't use the designated hitter.

"I've got to learn how to hit again, I guess, for the future" he said. "I haven't picked up a bat in a long time, since high school ball."

In addition to Bailey and Swiney, a third former Wolfpack player is also in the Giants' organization. Shortstop Will Wilson was a first round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 before being traded to San Francisco over the winter.

Although Wilson has only been a part of the team's organization for a short time, he's been around long enough to give his new/old teammates at least a basic scouting report of what to expect.

"He hasn't had much interaction with the organization other than a few weeks at spring training," Bailey said of Wilson. "But he's had npothing but good things to say about everybody.

"He was pumped both of us were picked by them. I think a lot of their organization has been reaching out to him just talking about me and Swiney."

