Giants Draft Bailey With 13th Overall Pick

The San Francisco Giants selected NC State catcher Patrick Bailey with the 13th overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday, making him the ninth Wolfpack player taken in the first round.

The switch-hitting junior was the first catcher taken in this year's draft.

His selection by the Giants reunites him with former State teammate and fellow first round pick Will Wilson, who was traded to San Francisco after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels last year.

Bailey is best known for his superior defensive skills, especially his ability to handle a pitching staff. State coach Elliott Avent had so much trust in his ability that he allowed the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Greensboro native to call his own pitches for all three of his college seasons.

At the plate, Bailey showed off his power during the abbreviated 2020 season while leading the Wolfpack with six home runs -- including three grand slams -- in the 17 games that were played. He hit .296 with 20 RBI and 17 walks.

“Whoever gets him is going to get a young man they’re going to be pleased with,” Avent said. “There’s nothing he doesn’t possess.”

Bailey was the ACC's Freshman if the Year in 2018, a season in which he led all ACC rookies in hitting at .321, total bases with 113 and slugging percentage at .604 while setting a school freshman record with 13 homers.

He is the only player in Wolfpack history to homer from both sides of the plate, a feat he accomplished twice during his career in Raleigh.

Bailey earned first-team All-ACC recognition and was a third-team All-America in 2019 and spent the summer playing for the USA Baseball. Collegiate National Team.

He was off to another strong start this year before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Bailey reached base at least once in 16 of his 17 games and finished the year with an eight-game hitting streak.

With his first round selection, Bailey joins a select group that also includes former teammate Will Wilson, a shortstop who was taken 15th overall last year.

The other Wolfpack first rounders are left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon (White Sox) and shortstop Trea Turner (Padres) in 2014, right-handed pitcher Andrew Brackman (Yankees) in 2007, left-handed pitcher Joey Devine (Braves) in 2005, left-handed pitcher Corey Lee (Rangers) in 1996, second baseman Greg Briley (Mariners) in 1986 and right-handed pitcher Dan Plesac (Brewers) in 1983.

