Wolfpack First Round MLB Draft Tradition Set to Continue

As the top rated catcher in this year's abbreviated Major League Baseball draft, it's not a matter of if Patrick Bailey will go in the first round when it begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rather, it's how early he'll go and which team will take him.

Most projections have the switch hitting Wolfpack star -- who led Wolfpack with six home runs, including two grand slams, while hitting .296 with 20 RBI in the 17 games that were played this season -- going No. 11 overall to the Chicago White Sox.

There's also a possibility that Bailey's batterymate Nick Swiney could also sneak into the first round.

If that happens, it will mark only the second time in school history that the Wolfpack has had two first round picks in the same draft.

No matter what happens, it's a sure bet that State will continue a growing first round tradition that includes eight other players, including three in the past six years.

They are:

Dan Plesac, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers, 1983

Greg Briley#, 2B, Seattle Mariners, 1986

Corey Lee, LHP, Texas Rangers, 1996

Joey Devine, LHP, Atlanta Braves, 2005

Andrew Brackman, RHP, New York Yankees, 2007

Carlos Rodon, LHP, Chicago White Sox, 2014

Trea Turner, SS, San Diego Padres, 2014

Will Wilson, SS, Los Angeles Angels, 2019

# Secondary phase

Other than Wilson, who has yet to play a full season of professional ball, all of State's other previous first round picks eventually made it to the Major Leagues. Turner became a World Series champion last October as a member of the Washington Nationals.

