Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres started the winning rally in the top of the 12th for the Amarillo Sod Squad in a Texas Collegiate Summer League game on Tuesday, even though he made the last out of the previous inning.

And he did it by reaching base without the benefit of a hit, walk, error or getting plunked by a pitch.

How'd he do it?

Because the TCL is using the experimental -- and silly -- rule of putting a runner on second base to start extra innings. As the hitter who made the final out of the 11th, Torres was designated as the runner on second to start the 12th.

He came around to score on a single by pinch hitter Terrence Spurlin. The Sod Squad scored another run in the inning to come away with a 10-8 win against the Tulsa Drillers.

The game was the first since July 3 for Torres and his team, which had its weekend series in Frisco, Tex., cancelled after employees of the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.

The layoff may have taken Torres out of his early rhythm. He went hitless for the first time in five games this season.

Wolfpack teammate Austin Murr, meanwhile, continued his streak of having at least one hit in every summer game he's played thus far by hitting a double Tuesday while playing for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwest League.

The junior first baseman also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in five plate appearances during a 10-7 loss to the Green Bay Booyah. Murr is hitting .318 (7 for 22) in five games thus far for the Loggers.

While Murr's bat stayed hot, the struggles of freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles continued. 

After getting off to a strong start with a homer and a single in his debut with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League, Giles has struck out in his last seven at bats over the next two games. 

Two of them came on Tuesday before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in a 10-4 win against the Bull City Crash.

