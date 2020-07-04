Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Big bats from NC State had a big night in summer collegiate baseball action Friday as both freshman DeAngelo Giles and junior Austin Murr were instrumental in leading their teams to victory.

Giles, playing for his hometown High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League, keyed a 16-hit attack with a single and a two-run homer to left in a 12-1 rout of the Martinsville Mustangs.

In addition to his fourth-inning round-tripper and an opposite field single, Giles also had a sacrifice fly for an insurance run in the eighth.

Giles is a 6-foot, 197-pound product of High Point Central High School, where he was a four-time all-conference selection. He saw action in three games for the Wolfpack in 2020, getting his first career high on March 4 in a win against Coastal Carolina -- a single to left in a pinch-hitting role.

Murr, meanwhile, went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League in his team’s come-from-behind 7-6 win against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

A junior college transfer from Minnesota, Murr started all 17 games during the abbreviated 2020 season -- his first with the Wolfpack.

He batted .306 with 19 hits, a team-leading seven doubles and three homers while driving in 14 runs. He was also second on the team with 16 walks.

A third State player on a summer wood bat roster, shortstop Jose Torres, had his game with the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League cancelled for an unspecified reason.

Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC