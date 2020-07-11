AllWolfpack
Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

After mustering only one hit in his previous 14 at bats while seeing his average drop below .200 for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League, Jose Torres bounced back in a big way Friday night.

The NC State shortstop picked up a double and a bases loaded triple, driving in five runs to lead a 20-2 shellacking of the Texarkana Twins.

Coming up with two outs in the top of the fourth, Torres broke the game open when he greeted Texarkana reliever Joel Barker with a bases clearing triple. He capped off his big night two innings later with a two-run double that helped raise his average nearly 30 points to .226.

Torres wasn't the only Wolfpack star to have a productive performance on Friday.

First baseman Austin Murr extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 3 for 5 night for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League in a 6-3 win against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

Murr had a double, an RBI and two runs scored to improve his summer average to a lofty .371.

The third State representative playing in a summer league, infielder DeAngelo Giles went hitless in two plate appearances of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms' 3-0 win against the Statesville Owls.

Despite the 0-fer, there was at least something of a positive sign for Giles. After seven consecutive strikeouts over two games for the Coastal Plain League team, he at least made contact again on Friday.

All three players will be in action again on Saturday.

