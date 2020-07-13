Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr waited until the final inning Sunday, but that only added to the drama of his season-long hitting streak for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

The NC State first baseman was retired in each of his first four at bats in a 9-7 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders before stroking an RBI single in the top of the ninth. He has now recorded at least one hit in all 11 games he's played for the summer wood bat league team.

Murr went 5 for 18 in three games this weekend to raise his average to a team-leading .349. He's also walked seven times, scored eight runs and ripped five doubles for the shortened season.

Murr's two other Wolfpack teammates playing this summer -- freshmen Jose Torres and DeAngelo Giles -- also had productive weekends before sitting out their teams' games on Sunday.

Torres had a five-RBI game on Friday in which he contributed a double and a bases loaded triple for the Armarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League in a 20-2 win against the Amarillo Twins. He then added another hit and RBI in a 14-8 win Saturday.

Although Torres is hitting just .222 (8 for 36) for the season, he has driven in 10 runs in the eight games he's played.

Giles, meanwhile, broke out of a frustrating slump that saw him strike out in seven straight at bats at one point by launching his second home run of the season Saturday for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

Giles, a native of High Point, is hitting .200 (3 for 15) in five games with those two homers, five RBI and three runs scored.

