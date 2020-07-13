AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

Austin Murr waited until the final inning Sunday, but that only added to the drama of his season-long hitting streak for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

The NC State first baseman was retired in each of his first four at bats in a 9-7 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders before stroking an RBI single in the top of the ninth. He has now recorded at least one hit in all 11 games he's played for the summer wood bat league team.

Murr went 5 for 18 in three games this weekend to raise his average to a team-leading .349. He's also walked seven times, scored eight runs and ripped five doubles for the shortened season.

Murr's two other Wolfpack teammates playing this summer -- freshmen Jose Torres and DeAngelo Giles -- also had productive weekends before sitting out their teams' games on Sunday.

Torres had a five-RBI game on Friday in which he contributed a double and a bases loaded triple for the Armarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League in a 20-2 win against the Amarillo Twins. He then added another hit and RBI in a 14-8 win Saturday.

Although Torres is hitting just .222 (8 for 36) for the season, he has driven in 10 runs in the eight games he's played. 

Giles, meanwhile, broke out of a frustrating slump that saw him strike out in seven straight at bats at one point by launching his second home run of the season Saturday for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

Giles, a native of High Point, is hitting .200 (3 for 15) in five games with those two homers, five RBI and three runs scored.

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Happens to Bowls if College Football Season is Shortened?

As CEO of the Peach Bowl, NC State graduate Gary Stokan is preparing for the college football season as scheduled, even though -- like the rest of us -- he has no idea how of if the season or postseason will be played. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Commit Smith Finishes With a Bang In Myrtle Beach

NC State basketball recruit Terquavion Smith finished off an impressive week at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach showcase event with his best game of the tournament while leading his team to a 7-0 record. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State freshman DeAngelo Giles is beginning to get his confidence back, ending a frustrating drought at the plate with his second home run of the summer for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Terquavion Smith Stays Hot in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, who has committed to play at NC State, started a new bracket at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach tournament the way he finished the previous one by leading his team to a lopsided victory. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The ACC Has A Golden Opportunity To Entice Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

How NC State Might Fit Into Possible ACC Schedule Scenarios

Among the possible options are playing the season as scheduled, following the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 by going to a conference only schedule, playing a "plus one" conference schedule and a radical 10-game home-and-home arrangement with regional pods. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Looks at Other Options After Etute Picks Virginia Tech

Three-star linebacker prospect Isi Etute is expected top make his college decision known Saturday. His finalists are NC State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres broke out of a mini-slump while Austin Murr continued his hot hitting among NC State players in summer college wood bat league action on Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pac-12 to Play Conference-Only Football Schedule in Fall 2020

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: ACC Not Rushing into Football Decision

ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement saying that, in contrast to the Big Ten and others, the conference will not rush into making a decision on how -- of if -- its 2020 football season will proceed. Read more

Brett Friedlander