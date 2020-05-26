AllWolfpack
Swiney Earns All-America Status, Bailey Left Off Collegiate Baseball Team

Brett Friedlander

Patrick Bailey is a certain first-round draft pick and likely to be the first catcher selected in this month's Major League Baseball draft. But despite getting off to a strong start both at bat and behind the plate, the NC State junior was left off all three All-America teams selected by Collegiate Baseball for the abbreviated 2020 season.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney, however, was recognized with selection to the publication's second team.

Swinney, who was well on the way to making a successful transition from the bullpen to the weekend rotation, was 4-0 with a 1.29 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 28 innings of his four 2020 starts. The highlight of his shortened season was eight innings of one-hit ball, in which he retired the final 22 hitters he faced in a 6-0 win against Purdue on Feb. 29.

Bailey batted .296 with team-leading totals of six homers and 20 RBI through the first 17 games before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. He also threw out 13 of 14 runners attempting to steal on him while handling a pitching staff that allowed just 59 earned runs in 149 innings.

Selection of an All-America team based on what was essentially one-third of a normal season is something of a meaningless pursuit to begin with because of the small sample size and the disparity of nonconference schedules.

And that's reflected in the stats of the players that were picked ahead of Bailey.

First-team pick Eastern Kentucky's A.J. Lewis was hitting .451 with three homers and 21 RBI when play was halted. 

The second-team picks were Hunter Goodman of Memphis (.357, 8 HR, 31 RBI), Austin Wells of Arizona (.399, 3 HR, 14 RBI) and Brett Auerbach of Alabama (.388, 3 HR, 14 RBI) while Ohio State's Dillon Dingler (.340, 5 HR, 14 RBI), Troy's Caleb Bartolero (.394, 2 HR, 18 RBI) and Virginia Tech's Carson Taylor (.431, 2 HR, 20 RBI) were the third-team selections.

