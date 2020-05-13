Top Ten of 2019-20: Swiney's One-Hit Wonder

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 7: Nick Swiney's masterful 1-hit shutout in Minnesota.

Primarily a reliever for his first two seasons at State, Nick Swinney was well on his way to establishing himself as the Wolfpack's Friday starter when he took the mound against Purdue inside Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 29.

After his masterful performance against the Boilermakers in the Cambria College Classic, his status was elevated into one of the premier pitchers in all of college baseball.

The junior left-hander allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter in the first inning. He then retired the final 22 men he faced in combining with reliever Dalton Feeney on a one-hit shutout.

Swiney needed only 98 pitches, 74 of them strikes, in the 6-0 victory on the way to becoming the first Wolfpack pitcher to strike out 15 in a game since first-round draft pick Carlos Rodon did it against Georgia Tech on April 25, 2014.

In his four appearances before the season was cut short because of the coronavirus cris, Swiney gave up only four earned runs while going 4-0 with a 1.29 earned run average, 42 strikeouts and only six walks.

Although Swiney probably didn't pitch his way into the first round, his performance did raise his stock high enough to get into the abbreviated five-round draft set to take place next month.

NC State Top 10 of 2019-20

10. Women's basketball team sets NCAA record by making 13 straight three-pointers

9. Tziarra King's overtime ACC tournament winner against Louisville

8. Men's tennis upset of defending national champion Texas

7. Nick Swinney's masterful one-hitter in Minnesota

