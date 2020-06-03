AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Jose Torres Named Freshman All-American

NC State athletic communications

 NC State baseball's Jose Torres  was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as recently announced by the publication. It marks the first recognition in his career, and sixth consecutive year the Wolfpack has placed at least one freshman on an All-America team.

The Baltimore, Md. native arrived with fanfare as the Wolfpack's top recruit. If that wasn't enough pressure, he was asked to replace first round draft pick Will Wilson as the team's shortstop.

He  all 17 games at shortstop, the most starts among all freshmen in the 2020 season. After getting off to a slow start with just two hits in his first 13 at bats, he heated up to hit .333 with 20 hits and 13 runs batted in, including three doubles and three home runs. His average was the fourth-highest on the team.

Torres finished third on the team in hits and fourth in batting average, while tallying six multi-hit and four multi-RBI outings. On March 7 at Virginia, when he had a career-best 3-for-4 showing at the plate with three RBIs and a home run.

The rookie additionally finished the season on an eight-game reached base streak and four-game hit streak with two stolen bases in two attempts.

Coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack was 14-3 when the season was halted prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

Do Sports Even Matter Right Now?

Brett Friedlander

Swofford Issues Statement to ACC Community

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., raised tensions across the country, ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement on the league's commitment to racial equality. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Racial controversy swirling around Clemson, Swinney

Brett Friedlander

What is State Getting in WR Commit Micah Crowell?

East Forsyth High School football coach Todd Willert provides a scouting report on NC State's latest football commit, four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander

See You Tomorrow  #BlackoutTuesday

Out of respect for what our nation has been going through and in support of the Blackout Tuesday movement, we're stepping away for a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere. We'll be back tomorrow with our regular coverage. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Begins Process of Athletes Returning to Campus

NC State announces a phased plan that will allow football, men's basketball and women's basketball back on campus for voluntary workouts, effective immediately. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Tracking the Transfers: Who’s Coming and Going in ACC Basketball?

Brett Friedlander

New State Basketball Ops Director Excited About Joining Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack alumnus Josh Powell discusses overseas basketball career

Brett Friedlander