Jose Torres Named Freshman All-American

NC State baseball's Jose Torres was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as recently announced by the publication. It marks the first recognition in his career, and sixth consecutive year the Wolfpack has placed at least one freshman on an All-America team.



The Baltimore, Md. native arrived with fanfare as the Wolfpack's top recruit. If that wasn't enough pressure, he was asked to replace first round draft pick Will Wilson as the team's shortstop.

He all 17 games at shortstop, the most starts among all freshmen in the 2020 season. After getting off to a slow start with just two hits in his first 13 at bats, he heated up to hit .333 with 20 hits and 13 runs batted in, including three doubles and three home runs. His average was the fourth-highest on the team.

Torres finished third on the team in hits and fourth in batting average, while tallying six multi-hit and four multi-RBI outings. On March 7 at Virginia, when he had a career-best 3-for-4 showing at the plate with three RBIs and a home run.



The rookie additionally finished the season on an eight-game reached base streak and four-game hit streak with two stolen bases in two attempts.

Coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack was 14-3 when the season was halted prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.