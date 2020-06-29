Top LB Prospect Poole Delaying Decision

Jordan Poole, a priority target for NC State coach Dave Doeren's 2021 football recruiting class, has decided to delay his final college decision.

The four-star linebacker from West Stanly High School had originally planned to announce his commitment on July 1. But he changed his mind on Monday, calling it a "business decision"

The Wolfpack is considered the favorite to land the hard-hitting 6-foot, 225-pound Poole, who attends the same school that produced former State star and current NFL defensive lineman B.J. Hill, and his cousin C.J. Clark -- a redshirt freshman defensive tackle already in the program.

Poole recently named State, along with Virginia Tech and South Carolina as his top three schools.

While the delay in his decision has raised speculation that he might be wavering from those choices, his high school coach Brett Morgan assured that Poole just needs more time making sure he is making the right decision.

Poole first caught the eye of the Wolfpack staff at Doeren's camp in June 2019, where he was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.62 seconds with a nine-foot, eight-inch broad jump and 36.7-inch vertical jump.

Although he only played in West Stanly's first eight games as a junior last season because of a shoulder injury against Montgomery Central on in late-October, he still recorded 36 tackles and an interception. He also gained 1,534 yards with 21 touchdowns as a running back offensively while scoring four more times on catches out of the backfield.

On Friday, he was named by television station WSOC as one of the top 22 players to watch in the Charlotte area for the coming season.

