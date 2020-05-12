AllWolfpack
Six Wolfpack Teams Honored for Academic Achievement

Brett Friedlander

Six NC State athletic teams, all of them women's, are among the 1,380 Division I programs from 326 schools nationwide to earn APR Public Recognition Awards for achieving top scores in the classroom, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The Wolfpack teams that were honored are women's cross country, women's swimming and diving, women's golf, gymnastics and volleyball.

The awards recognize teams that scored in the top 10% of their sport in the most recent APR results. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. 

The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

State's women's swimming and diving team was recently awarded the school's Chancellor's Cup for achieving the highest cumulative grade point average (3.583) in the previous spring and fall semesters.

This is the third straight year it as earned an APR Public Recognition Award.

The women's cross country team posted a 3.36 cululative GPA, with six members -- including ACC individual champion Elly Henes -- earning All-Academic honors while the women's track and field team had four ACC All-Academic selections.

Fifteen members of the gymnastics team were named to the East Atlantic Gymnastic League All-Academic Team.

The women's golf team's APR award extends its streak of nine straight years of being recognized for its academic success, the longest of any Wolfpack program. The volleyball team. meanwhile, earned the honor for the first time ever.

