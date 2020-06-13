AllWolfpack
NCAA Encourages Schools to Take Election Day Off

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA is famous for turning a deaf ear to the needs and concerns of the “student-athletes” it professes to protect.

But on this occasion, it has heard them loud and clear.

And it is acting accordingly.

With many of those student-athletes clamoring for change in response to the killing of George Floyd and the protests it has sparked, NCAA president Mark Emmert and his Board of Governors issued a statement supporting their calls for social activism.

Specifically, encourages “all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and designate Nov. 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens."

The idea of taking Election Day off from athletic events originated at Georgia Tech and has picked up steam as athletes at other schools have joined in the movement.

“President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change,” the statement read. “The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement.

“We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights.”

To this point, neither NC State nor the ACC have issued any comment on the subject or indicated whether they plan on following the NCAA’s encouragement by refraining from scheduling games on Nov. 3.

But it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before they make the decision to get on board as well..

