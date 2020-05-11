AllWolfpack
Top Ten of 2019-20: King, Wolfpack Reign in Overtime

Brett Friedlander

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 9: Tziarra King's dramatic overtime game-winner in State's 2-1 ACC women's soccer quarterfinal victory against Louisville.

Tziarra King enjoyed one of the best careers of any women's soccer player ever at NC State, finishing third on the school's all-time list with 48 goals and 115 points. She scored 13 times in 2019 on her way to becoming the first Wolfpack woman since 1995 to earn All-America honors and the first ever to be taken in the NWSL draft.

The most memorable of those goals was the last one she scored as a member of the Wolfpack. It came on Nov. 3 against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. 

After successfully defending a Cardinals corner kick seven minutes into overtime, King and her teammates quickly went on the counter attack.  Taking a lead pass from Lulu Guttenberger just over midfield, the State star turned on the jets, outran two defenders, then muscled away another before powering the ball into the back of the net for the game-winner.

Although the Wolfpack was eliminated the next day, King and her team finished the season on a high note by recording wins against Navy and Arkansas to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament  for the third time in four years.

NC State Top 10 of 2019-20

10. Women's basketball team sets NCAA record by making 13 straight three-pointers

9. Tziarra King's overtime ACC tournament winner against Louisville

