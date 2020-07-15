Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres capped a big night with some walkoff magic Tuesday for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League.

The NC State freshman had a double, a walk and a run scored over the first eight innings when he came to the plate with one out and and the winning run on second in the bottom of the ninth against the Texarkana Twins.

Torres delivered a one-strike single to left that scored teammate Ryan Lee for a 5-4 victory before being mobbed in celebration as he rounded first.

The two-hit night helped the freshman All-American raise his season average back to .250 for the nine games he's played for the Sod Squad. He's 10 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and 11 RBI.

Further North in Wisconsin, Wolfpack first baseman Austin Murr got back into the swing of things after seeing his season-long 11-game hitting streak come to an and on Monday.

He stroked his team-leading sixth double of the year while scoring a run in the LaCrosse Loggers' 5-1 Northwoods League victory against the Rockford Rivets.

Murr is hitting .308 for the season (16 for 52) with those six doubles, nine runs scored, seven walks and four RBI.

The third State player participating in a summer wood bat league, freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles, will be back in action Wednesday after a two-day break in the schedule for his High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Giles is hitting .200 for the Coastal Plain League season. Two of his three hits thus far have been home runs.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC