Tennis Stars Latest 'Corona Seniors' to return for 2021

Adriana Reami and Anna Rogers have announced their intentions to return to NC State for the 2020-21 women's tennis season.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted all spring athletes an additional year of eligibility.

They join fellow "Corona Seniors" Tatyana Forbes, Brigette Nordberg and Angie Rizzi, who earlier announced their intention to return to State's softball team.

"This isn't something that anyone could have imagined at the outset of the season," said head coach Simon Earnshaw. "In a time of such hardship it's extremely fortunate to be able to do what we do, to have this opportunity and to have the leadership that we do at NC State.

"The past two seasons have seen the fruition of four years of hard graft, sweat and sometimes tears from two amazing senior classes that have been transformational for this program. To have Adriana and Anna returning for another senior season means everything. They define all that we expect in a student-athlete and as representatives of the program.

“It's not common that you ever gain the chance to return the program's all-time winningest singles player (Reami) and doubles player (Rogers), but that's exactly what you have in these two outstanding individuals, and I couldn't be more excited to have one more crack at this next season with them."

Reami, the program's winningest singles player, collected a team-leading 27 singles wins in the shortened season and had tallied nine ranked wins against singles opponents. The Miami, Fla., native was 4-1 in conference competition and reached a career-best No. 23 ranking in the Oracle/ITA Division I rankings.



She also worked her way up in the doubles rankings this year with teammate , peaking at No. 13. The duo posted an 8-0 doubles record against ranked opponents that included two top-five upsets.

RRogers, a three-time All-American, was off to a hot start in ACC play with a perfect 6-0 slate in singles in 2020. The Stamford, Conn., native also collect six wins against ranked singles opponents and was tabbed the No. 8 singles player in the preseason rankings, which marked the highest ranked singles player in program history.



The three-time All-ACC honoree is the program's winningest doubles player, and held the title of top-ranked doubles tandem with Alana Smith for four and a half months, never wavering outside the top two the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

"Both Adriana and Anna have come so far during their careers," Earnshaw said. "From signing with an unranked program to leading that same program into the top 5 this spring, it's been an incredible journey. Both would have gained qualification to the NCAA singles and doubles individual events this season, and when you think that Anna was the first in program history to accomplish this feat in 2019 it shows how far they have come."

