Top Ten of 2019-20: Hooking the 'Horns

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 8: the men's tennis team's 5-4 upset of defending national champion Texas.

NC State's tennis season came to an unsatisfying end when the spring season was abruptly canceled before it really had a chance to get off the ground. But before the premature ending came, the Wolfpack men's team did get one moment to celebrate and remember.

On March 1, in the first match of a doubleheader at Cary Tennis Center, eighth-ranked State scored a 4-3 upset fourth-ranked, defending national champion Texas. The win was the Wolfpack's first against a top-five opponent since at least 1999.

It was a dramatic match that appropriately came down to the final match.

State got off to a quick start by winning the doubles point on victories by duos of Rafa Izquiedo Luque/Collin Shick and Robin Catry/Alexis Galarneau.

Catry and fellow freshman Martins Rocens both won in three sets at No. 5 and 6 singles while Texas took the matches contested on courts two through four, leaving it up to Galarneau at No. 1.

As was the case in each of the singles match, the Wolfpack captain dropped the opening set. But after battling back to win the second set in a tiebreaker, Galarneau blitzed second-ranked Yuyu Ito 6-1 to finish off the upset and clinch the victory.

"(It) was a pretty historic day," coach Kyle Spencer said afterward. "We knew we had a big match in us. ... We have so much respect for Texas, their coaching staff, their players. Obviously, defending national champs, so to get them here was an unbelievable feat."

NC State Top 10 of 2019-20

10. Women's basketball team sets NCAA record by making 13 straight three-pointers

9. Tziarra King's overtime ACC tournament winner against Louisville

8. Men's tennis upset of defending national champion Texas

