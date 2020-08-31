Women's Soccer Opts Out of Fall Season

If the ACC goes through with its plan to play soccer this fall, it will do so without the NC State women's team.

The Wolfpack announced in statement Monday that it will opt out because of a lack of available players.

"Due to a depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester, NC State women's soccer will not compete this fall in the best interest of the safety of its 'student-athletes,'" the statement said. "NC State notified the ACC of its decision on Friday.the squad will continue to train and put its focus on 2021, and spring competition should that be an option."

The ACC announced on July 29 that it plans to go forward with its Olympic fall sports seasons, culminating in conference championship events. Schedules, including those for men's and women's soccer, have yet to be announced.

"As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines." Kent Syverud, Chancellor of Syracuse University and the Chair of the ACC Board of Directors, said in the statement.

Led by the ACC's NCAA Woman of the Year candidate Tziarra King, who went on to become State's first ever NWSL draft pick, the Wolfpack went 12-7-4 in 2019 while advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

