Corrigan Announces Athletic Department Pay Cuts

Brett Friedlander

With NC State's athletic program facing a projected $25-$35 million revenue loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, athletic director Boo Corrigan on Thursday announced a series of temporary salary reductions or furloughs for all full-time members of the Wolfpack's staff.

The pay cuts will be in effect from Oct. 24 through June 30, 2021.

According to an open letter from Corrigan posted on the State's official athletic website GoPack.com, coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more will have their salaries temporarily reduced by 20 percent.

Coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $199,999 will have their salaries temporarily reduced by 15 percent.

Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days.

"These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families," Corrigan said in his statement. "This is not the byproduct of a lack of success, commitment, or passion of our entire staff, rather an excruciating reality we face as a department and in higher education. 

"Unfortunately, this action alone will not eliminate our budget challenges. We will continue to aggressively work to fundraise with the Wolfpack Club, and our University to find a way through this time."

 Football coach Dave Doeren, asked about the pay cuts during a previously schedule virtual media conference Thursday, said that he understands the reasoning behind the reductions and is willing to take one for the team.

"No one ever likes losing income you thought you were going to get, but it's a time where the school needs us to help and we understand the pandemic and what it's created fiscally for NC State," Doeren said. "I'm sure there's a lot of people out there that don't even have jobs because of their situation.

"That's the biggest thing I look at. We have a job. We have a great place to work. We're not going to make what we thought we were, but we still have the same opportunity. It's a chance for us to help out our university in a time of need."

