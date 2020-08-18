SI.com
AllWolfpack
Torres Named to Texas Collegiate League All-Star Team

Brett Friedlander

Two of NC State's last three shortstops were first round Major League Baseball selections. The third went in the second round.

After an abbreviated freshman season with the Wolfpack and a breakout summer in the Texas Collegiate League, Torres has positioned himself to follow in the footsteps of first round picks Trea Turner and Will Wilson, and second-rounder Joe Dunand.

His play for the Amarillo Sod Squad was recognized Tuesday when he was named to the TCL's postseason all-star team.

Torres got off to a slow start for the Sod Squad, but he got hot in mid-July and stayed that way for the better part of the next two weeks.

Over an 11-game stretch from July 10-22, Torres went 17 for 47 (.362) with seven multi-hit performances, two homers and 18 RBI. He finished the season last week hitting .292 (31 for 106) with eight doubles, a triple and two homers and a team-leading 26 RBI.

“He’s a great ball player,” Sod Squad coach Wellman said of Torres, a freshman All-American. “More importantly he’s a thrill to be around. He’s a special talent, and a guy that will play at the next level. He has a great glove with a solid approach at the plate. He can go opposite field, and he’s a very smart hitter.”

