Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr's summer baseball season got off to a late start because of the coronavirus crisis. Wednesday, it came to an early end when he boarded a plane back to North Carolina to take care of some personal business leading up to the start of a new school year.

In between, the NC State first baseman put together a productive run while playing for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League.

Murr played in 19 game, finishing with a .293 average (22 for 75) with a team-leading eight doubles, five RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases.

Along the way, he put together an 11-game hitting streak while also seeing action in left field and designated hitter.

"I really enjoyed it," Murr said of his time in LaCrosse. "It was good to be back on the field and get in a handful of games before a long offseason."

While Murr was calling it a summer, his Wolfpack teammate Jose Torres continued to swing a hot bat Wednesday.

The freshman shortstop picked up two more hits for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League in an 11-6 win against the rival Amarillo Sod Dogs. He also drove in a run, giving him 12 in 13 official league games.

Over the past seven games, he's gone 13 for 29 (.448) with five multi-hit games, eight RBI and 11 runs scored. His hot streak has raised his season average to .327.

The third member of the State contingent in summer baseball leagues, DeAngelo Giles, walked and scored a run in his only plate appearance for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League in a 17-0 rout of the Lexington Flying Pigs that was halted after five innings because of the slaughter rule.

Giles is hitting .227 with two homers and eight RBI for the season.

