SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Trea Turner Finishes 2020 With a Bang

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner fell short in his bid to become the first National League batting champion in 85 years to hit better than .350 while playing shortstop. 

The former NC State star finished third in the hitting race behind teammate Juan Soto and Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman. But he still led the league in both hits and triples while finishing 2020 with a .335 batting average.

Turner ended his season with a bang on Sunday by going 2 for 5 with a grand slam homer and a career-high seven RBI to lead the Washington Nationals to a 15-5 rout of the New York Mets.

For the season, Turner finished with 78 hits, 12 homers, 15 doubles, four triples and 41 runs driven in, to go along with 46 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He also set a career high with a 16-game hitting streak in August that is the longest ever by a former Wolfpack player in the Major Leagues.

Also Sunday, fellow State alumnus Carlos Rodón finished his disappointing regular season on a positive note by throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Chicago White Sox in a 10-8 loss to the crosstown Chicago Cubs.

Rodón has been bothered all year by a shoulder problem that limited him to just four games. But Sunday's appearance, in which he struck out one without allowing a baserunner, was the first in which he didn't allow a run. It also helped lower his earned run average from 10.50 to 8.22.

It also left open the possibility that Rodón could be included on the White Sox's postseason roster. Chicago is the seventh seed in the American League and will take on the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the playoffs.

The other former State player to see action in the Majors Leagues this season, catcher Andrew Knizner, got 16 at bats for the St. Louis Cardinals in a fill-in role, finishing with four hits, four RBI a run scored and a .250 average.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Isaiah Moore Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say about his team's performance in Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior running back Ricky Person Jr. said about his team's performance during a virtual conference with the media following Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Khalid Martin Being Released from Hospital

NC State redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin suffered an apparent neck injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Virginia Tech and had to be taken from the field by ambulance. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: Bad Night at Blacksburg

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Finds Strength From Injured Teammate Martin

NC State's football players were understanably concerned about injured teammate Khalid Martin as medical personnel treated him for what appeared to be a serious injury. But even as he was lifted into an ambulance, Martin was more concerned about them than himself. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: Virginia Tech 45, State 24

NC State strutted into Lane Stadium brimming with a confidence boosted by the fact that it would be facing a depleted Virginia Tech team only to limp home after suffering a 45-24 beatdown at the hands of the shorthanded Hokies. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren had to say during a postgame media conference following the Wolfpack's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

Live updates and analysis from Saturday's game between NC State and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: Virginia Tech 31, State 10

It can't get much worse for the NC State football team than the first 30 minutes at Virginia Tech. Here's some observations from SI All Wolfpack's Kenton Gibbs from a forgettable first half and what State needs to do to improve in the second half. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Virginia Tech QB Hooker Won't Play vs. Wolfpack

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting cornerback Jermaine Waller are two of the 24 Virginia Tech players that are listed as inactive for the Hokies for tonight's game against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander